Jay-Z announces tour date for Dallas

We live in the age of no privacy, where we work out our relationships on social media rather than in the bedroom. Sometimes, we start not on Facebook, but the recording studio. Taylor Swift writes a song about every failed date; and Beyonce…? Well, last year she released Lemonade, an entire album shading husband Jay-Z. Then she went on the Formation Tour to promote it.

As you certainly know, Jay-Z parried back, with his new disc 4:44. And now he has announced to 4:44 Tour (although I think I’d call it the Pushback Tour). And you can see him live in Dallas on Nov. 7 at the American Airlines Center. That’s one of the first legs on the tour, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. Here’s the URL if you wanna get seats asap. That is, if you wanna hear his side of the story…

Comments (powered by FaceBook)