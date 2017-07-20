Jeffrey Payne reveals campaign logo

Posted on 20 Jul 2017 at 12:31pm

Jeffrey Payne, the former International Mr. Leather champ and local leather legend, is serious as a heart attack about seeking the Democratic nomination for Texas governor, as we reported earlier this week. And if actions speak louder than works, then look at the action Payne has taken: He’s launched a new logo, brand and hashtag to get his campaign off the ground. He’s also set up a Facebook page. Every journey begins with a first step.

