John Tesar packs his knives on ‘Top Chef’ finale

Dallas chef John Tesar made it all the way to the Top Chef finale, only to get booted just before the end.

Part 1 of the 2-part finale of the cooking competition series aired last night, with the three finalists — also including Sheldon and Shirley — were joined by recently-eliminated chef Brooke to pair a tequila cocktail with a local Mexican dish. (Most of the season was set in Charleston, S.C., but the finale moved south of the border.) Tesar, who runs the steakhouse Knife in The Highland, was critiqued for making a too-plain margarita in the challenge that overwhelmed his caldo.

This was his second stint on the show — this season pitted veterans with newcomers. The finale was comprised entirely of veterans (and only one newcomer even made it to the top 8). Tesar did much better this time.

Now I’m rooting for Sheldon.

Oh, and the episode where they has to make margaritas aired less than a week before National Margarita Day. Come back to InstanTea later today for places to check out for a good marg this week. And maybe ask for one at Knife as well.

