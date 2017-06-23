Join the discussion on Fair Park’s future

Posted on 23 Jun 2017 at 1:50pm

The city wants your feedback on the future of Fair Park. City officials are holding a meeting on Monday, June 26, to discuss management and use of the park.

Other city parks are under public-private management, including Lee Park, Dallas Heritage Village, The Dallas Zoo and the Arboretum. The zoo has thrived since control changed, and has recorded several record-breaking days this year, as well as opened new exhibits including the new rhino environment. The Arboretum has also expanded since coming out from under control of the Park Department.

The meeting takes place on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the women’s Building at Fair Park. Take the Green Line to Fair Park and the Women’s Building is right inside the gate to the left. For more information, call 972-716-0070.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

