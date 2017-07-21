Juvenile sentenced in attack on Derek Whitener

One of the two teenagers arrested in connection with the January attack on Derek Whitener has been sentenced to 7 years probation, according to CBS 11. The second suspect,, 17-year-old Zantrall Sauls, is still awaiting trial.

The two allegedly attacked Whitener, artistic director for the Firehouse Theatre in Farmer’s Branch, on Jan. 14 as he left the Target at CityPlace on Haskell Ave. The suspects hit him in the head with a pipe, fracturing his skull. Whitener had to undergo brain surgery because of the attack, and was hospitalized until Jan. 28.

His attorney, Chris Hamilton, told CBS that Whitener will likely never be the same because of the attack.

Video surveillance footage helped police identify the two attackers, and the juvenile, whose name is not being released because of his age, was the first to be arrested, on Jan. 27. Sauls was arrested on Jan. 30.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)