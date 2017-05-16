Katy Perry to play in Dallas Jan. 14

Katy Perry’s latest album, Witness, is set to drop on June 9, and she’s already booking North American arena tour dates, including Dallas.

Perry will bring her concert to American Airlines Center on Jan. 14, but tickets go on sale as early as this Thursday at 9 a.m., via the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. (If not already a member, you have to register by Tuesday.) Citi cardmembers can start purchasing at noon Thursday. General ticket sales begin May 22 at 10 a.m. At ticket purchases include a pre-order for Witness: The Album.

