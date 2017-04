Kendrick Lamar will “bear witness” when he brings the DAMN. Tour to American Airlines Center on July 14. Special guests for the concert will be Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. And if you wanna get tickets, get woke! The go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28 at Ticketmaster.com. (American Express cardholders can access tickets starting tomorrow.)

