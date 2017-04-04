Kibble and Cocktails returns for foodies favoring Fidos

Posted on 03 Apr 2017 at 2:21pm

dogDFW Rescue Me, which helps rescue at-risk dogs, is the beneficiary for the return food event Kibble & Cocktails on Tuesday, April 4, presented by Barking Hound Village (which will open its second location on April 20). The fundraiser and mixer takes place at Trinity Groves, and features bites and booze from restaurants based there, as well as Uchi, 18th & Vine and Stoli cocktails, among others. Tickets are available here; the event takes place 7–10 p.m.

Arnold Wayne Jones | Follow Me (CriticalMassTX) On Twitter!

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Election Returns Tonight On JMG
  2. Meet David Kunkle at Stonewall Young Democrats — and enjoy 2 free UV Vodka cocktails!!!
  3. ‘Brand new’ Stonewall Young Democrats chapter to meet tonight at Woody’s — and ‘the cocktails will be flowing’
  4. William Blake returns for cabaret show with Denise Lee
  5. 13 movies for foodies