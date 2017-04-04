Kibble and Cocktails returns for foodies favoring Fidos

DFW Rescue Me, which helps rescue at-risk dogs, is the beneficiary for the return food event Kibble & Cocktails on Tuesday, April 4, presented by Barking Hound Village (which will open its second location on April 20). The fundraiser and mixer takes place at Trinity Groves, and features bites and booze from restaurants based there, as well as Uchi, 18th & Vine and Stoli cocktails, among others. Tickets are available here; the event takes place 7–10 p.m.

