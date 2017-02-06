Lady Gaga is coming to Dallas (and the Round-Up Saloon?)

Posted on 06 Feb 2017 at 11:41am

Lady Gaga announced she’ll be coming to Dallas to perform at American Airlines Center on Dec. 8. Tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be sold out on Monday, Feb. 20 at 10:01 a.m.

During each of her last visits to Dallas, Lady Gaga visited her friends at the Round-Up Saloon. She credits owners Gary and Alan with giving her one of her first breaks by having her perform at their bar on Cedar Springs Road and has visited during her other appearances in Dallas.

Here’s the video of her performance in Houston at the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

