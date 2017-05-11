Lakewood Brewing Company is new title sponsor for Dallas Pride parade

Officials with Dallas Pride, Dallas Tavern Guild and with Lakewood Brewing Company have announced that Lakewood Brewing has joined this year’s Dallas Pride celebration as title sponsor for the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade, set for Sept. 17.

Jeremiah Wallis, vice president of sales for Lakewood Brewing, said his company is “extremely thankful to have the opportunity to partner on this message of equality and [we] thank the community for all they have done. Whether it’s pint nights at Cedar Springs Tap House, ‘Loving Great Beer Together’ events at TMC: The Mining Company or dance-offs [for charity at the Round-Up Saloon], we’ve felt welcomed as partners.”

Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing, added, “At Lakewood Brewing, we want to show our support to a community that has taken care of us since day one.”

When asked about the announcement, Dallas Tavern Guild Executive Director Michael Doughman said, “I and the entire Tavern Guild are very excited about this new partnership.”

In a press release making the announcement, a company spokesman described Lakewood Brewing as “a huge philanthropic advocate,” adding that the company “takes pride in supporting and celebrating the diversity of the DFW community,” as evidenced by its slogan, “For whichever neighborhood you call home.”

According to the press release, many local non-profit organizations benefit from LBC’s support throughout the year, including Brewing Good give-back events held every Sunday afternoon in the Taproom.

The Lakewood Brewing Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade takes place this year on the third Sunday in September, as usual, beginning at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Wycliff Avenue. Where in past years the parade has turned down Turtle Creek Boulevard to end at Lee Park or, in the last few years, at Reverchon Park for the Festival in the Park, this year the parade ends at Turtle Creek. The festival which has traditionally followed the parade this year will be an all-day event held on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The festival this year will be focused on musical entertainment, with names of performers schedyuled for the two stages to be announced as details are finalized. The fenced-in festival will feature many local vendors, including featured beers from Lakewood Brewing Company. The Teen Pride event has this year been combined with the Festival in the Park, instead of being a separate event, and the popular Family Pride Zone returns as well.

Admission for the festival is $10 per person, free for children 12 years and under. For complete details on the festival, the parade and other 2017 Pride events, visit DallasPride.org.

