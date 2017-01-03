Lambda Legal holds transgender empowerment and passport clinic

Lambda Legal will hold a free empowerment and passport clinic on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5-7 p.m. for the transgender community and LGBT parents. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m.

Free legal information for transgender people on changing names and gender markers on Texas identity documents and hands-on assistance amending passports and Social Security records. Lawyers are also on hand to help LGBT parents ensure their children’s SSA records reflect a parental relationship for a non-biological parent. Financial assistance with passport fees is available to a limited number of participants. Reserve your spot by January 4rd.

The clinic is co-hosted by Vinson & Elkins. On Jan. 10, the clinic will be held in Houston, co-hosted by Reed Smith LLP. Register for Houston on the same page.

The Dallas office is at 3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 500.

