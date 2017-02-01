LEAGUE Foundation at AT&T offers LGBT scholarships

The LEAGUE Foundation 2017 LGBT Scholarship program is open for high school seniors to apply online. The application deadline for scholarships is midnight April 30 and awards will be dispersed during the summer. Since 1996, LEAGUE Foundation has awarded 120 college scholarships totaling $251,000 to self-identified lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer graduating U.S. high school students.

LEAGUE@AT&T is the company’s LGBT employee resource group.

LEAGUE Foundation has 4 awards for consideration:

The Laurel Hester Memorial Scholarship (1 award annually)

The Matthew Shepard Memorial Scholarship (1 award annually)

The Stonewall Empowerment Scholarship (1 award annually – new scholarship for 2017)

The LEAGUE Foundation Scholarship (typically 9 awards annually – new number of awards started in 2016 and continuing in 2017)

Scholarship Qualifications

Applications are usually accepted from January through April. Decisions are usually made in July. The program is open to self-identified gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer graduating high school seniors meeting the prescribed criteria. Family members and mentors are encouraged to work with applicants to help ensure their submissions are complete.

The applicant must:

• Be graduating from high school in the year he / she applies for a scholarship.

• Be a United States Citizen or be a legal immigrant.

• Be attending an accredited college, university, or vocational school within the United States or Canada. Proof of acceptance is required.

• Provide an OFFICIAL copy of his / her high school transcript showing a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better using a 4.0 scale or equivalent. Weighted average can be used in this calculations. If the applicant’s high school does not use a numerical grading system, then a complete description of the measures of success and requirements for graduation is required.

• Complete 2 personal essays as outlined on the application form.

• Provide at least 2 letters of recommendation from non-family members.

• Prepare a detailed list of community involvement. “Extra-Credit” is given to those activities and leadership roles relating directly to the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender communities.

• Sign an acknowledgement form agreeing to the outlined terms and conditions of the application.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)