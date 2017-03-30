Come learn about LGBT travel Sunday at Dallas Market Hall

The LGBT community loves to travel, but there’s more to life than Olivia Cruises and time-shares in P’town … as wonderful as those are. In fact, there’s a lot more. Wanna know what the hot spots are, how to get discounts, when to book, where to stay and other tricks of the trade? Well, that’s what the Seventh Annual Dallas Travel & Adventure Show is for.

On April 1 and 2 at Dallas Market Hall, purveyors and experts — including NPR stalwart Rick Steves, and yours truly — will be showing their wares and sharing their knowledge about travel. In fact, I’ll be participating in a panel presentation Sunday morning specifically discussing gay travel.

Doors open 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, with one- and two-day admission tickets available here… although, if you contact me directly in my Twitter (@CriticalMassTX) or Instagram (@Cineastex), I’ll be happy to see about getting you a discount.

See y’all soon!

