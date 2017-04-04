Legacy needs clothing, volunteers for Grace Project

Posted on 04 Apr 2017 at 2:50pm

Melissa Grove

Legacy Counseling Center is collecting clothing — men’s, women’s and children’s clothing — on Saturday, April 8 for the Grace Project for Women Living with HIV. They’ll be collecting clothing in the parking lot across from the Legacy office at 4054 McKinney Ave.

According to Legacy Executive Director Melissa Grove, they’re also looking for goodie bags, drinks, snacks and supplies to support the conference.

They’ll be collecting from 9:30 a.m.-noon. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with the clothing drive or other volunteer opportunities at the conference, which takes place May 5-7, may sign up online.

Volunteers are needed for set up, check in, room monitors, floaters, fashion and talent show coordinators and lots of other jobs listed on the website.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Red Foundation gives Legacy $25,000
  2. Be An Angel celebrates Legacy’s 25th anniversary
  3. Legacy’s Master Leasing needs sheets
  4. Legacy’s local HIV-positive women’s conference becomes national event
  5. Legacy Counseling holds clothing drive