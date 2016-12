The Ticket invited Dallas Voice columnist Leslie McMurray to discuss Caitlyn Jenner’s transition on air this week.

The interview is as good as any I’ve heard on any mainstream station, much less sports radio. Congratulations to the The Ticket crew for a really good job discussing transgender issues. And good job Leslie for keeping the interview light but informative.

Click on the links to listen:

Leslie on The Ticket 1

Leslie on The Ticket 2

