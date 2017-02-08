Here’s the letter Mitch McConnell wouldn’t let Sen. Elizabeth Warren read about Jeff Sessions

The U.S. Senate is holding confirmation hearings tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 7) on Sen. Jeff Sessions, nominated by Donald Trump to be U.S. attorney general.

This is the same Jeff Sessions who was nominated for a federal judgeship, in his home state of Alabama, in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan. The Senate refused to confirm him, based on the fact that evidence and witness testimony indicated he was a raging racist.

When his nomination was being debated back in 1986, Coretta Scott King — widow of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — sent a letter opposing his confirmation to Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, a man known for his pro-segregation policies (and his racism).

Tonight, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was reading Mrs. King’s letter aloud during the confirmation hearings when Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky invoked a rarely-senate code to keep her continuing. McConnell claimed that Warren was “impugning Sessions’ character.”

Basically, it’s more Republican bullshit to force through yet another undeserving Trump cabinet nominee.

Anyway, readthe letter, in its entirety, that McConnell wouldn’t let Warren here.

