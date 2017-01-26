LGBT march proposed for D.C., around the country

While watching the Women’s March on TV, a New York activist decided it was time for an LGBT march on Washington. So he started a facebook page.

The last LGBT March on Washington was held in October 2009, during the first year of the Obama administration.

Here’s the information so far:

The national LGBT March on Washington is planned for Saturday June 10, 2017 at 10 a.m.

The event coincides with Washington D.C.’s Pride weekend. The Washington Blade has more information on the background.

Local march events may evolve around the national march, just as state and then city marches popped up to compliment and reinforce the Women’s March in D.C. Texas only has one big Pride event in June, Pride weekend in Houston, which is later in the month to commemorate Stonewall. So Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio are wide open for marches.

Have any local organizers gotten wind of this yet? If anyone starts making plans for local marches, let us know; we want to help spread the word and make this happen.

