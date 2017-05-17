Lifetime show filming at Zephyr

The Lifetime show Little Women: Dallas is filming at Zephyr on Cedar Springs Road today (May 16). According to owner Danny Sikora, he signed a release allowing them to return for more filming through the end of July. So watch for cameras at the Crossroads into summer. In the photo above, the crew was setting up and making sure nothing copyrighted would appear on camera. Sikora said all the photos in Zephyr are hundred-year-old photos of his family.

Little Women: Dallas is a reality show that debuted on Nov. 2, 2016 and is a spin-off of the original — Little Women: LA. More info on the show’s website.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)