Lifetime show filming at Zephyr

Posted on 16 May 2017 at 12:15pm

The Lifetime show Little Women: Dallas is filming at Zephyr on Cedar Springs Road today (May 16). According to owner Danny Sikora, he signed a release allowing them to return for more filming through the end of July. So watch for cameras at the Crossroads into summer. In the photo above, the crew was setting up and making sure nothing copyrighted would appear on camera. Sikora said all the photos in Zephyr are hundred-year-old photos of his family.

Little Women: Dallas is a reality show that debuted on Nov. 2, 2016 and is a spin-off of the original — Little Women: LA. More info on the show’s website.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Manilow rushed to hospital, forced to cancel 2 concerts, no word yet on Dallas show
  2. Chase Brooks’ LGBT radio show ‘Reckless After Dark’ goes on hiatus until August
  3. Cedar Springs hit-and-run driver found
  4. UPDATE: LGBT groups respond to FDA lifting lifetime ban on blood donations
  5. ‘Kicking Zombie Ass for Jesus’ to start filming in Texas next month