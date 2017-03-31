Lisa Lampanelli at the Majestic Friday

Posted on 31 Mar 2017 at 7:30am

Kathy Griffin isn’t the only comic ally who talks about “her gays.” Lisa Lampanelli, the insult comic supreme who has been called (affectionately) the Queen of Mean, has been a favorite of the queer crowd for more than a decade. You might not expect that, since she tosses around terms like “cornholers” and “butt bandits,” but her genius is getting you to laugh along with her. (She usually ends her show by chastising anyone who takes her humor seriously.)
Lampanelli will unleash her hilarious venom at more than just the gays at a show March 31 at the Majestic. Come prepared … to laugh.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. 8 p.m.
MajesticTheatreDallas.com/events.

