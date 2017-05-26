Luxembourg’s gay first husband attends NATO summit with other spouses

Posted on 26 May 2017 at 12:34pm

Luxembourg’s Gauthier Destenay stands back row left

At the NATO summit, spouses of world leaders got together and posed for some pictures. Among the spouses in this picture is Gauthier Destenay, husband of Luxemboug Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

Bettel has served as prime minister since 2013. He is the world’s third openly-gay head of state and the longest-serving. The two previous LGBT prime ministers were Iceland’s Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir, who served from 2009-2013, and Belgium’ s Elio Di Rupo, who held his office from 2011-2014.

Luxembourg is a landlocked country in central Europe bordered by Belgium, Germany and France. It’s area is a mere 998 square miles, making it only a little bigger than Dallas County.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

