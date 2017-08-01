Man arrested after setting LGBT youth center on fire

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he was identified from a video as the man pouring gasoline inside an LGBT youth center in Phoenix before the room caught fire.

Darren William Beach Jr. participated in programs at the center, but aged out when he turned 25.

The center is One.n.ten that serves youth 14-24.

A fire at the center on July 12 was ruled arson and Beach was identified from a video taken inside the building.

According to the Arizona Republic, The building was damaged, and one.n.ten lost equipment, supplies and electronics.

According to its website, the organization hopes Beach will get the help he needs and the services offered by the agency are being provided at a temporary location. Donations to the center can be made through its website.

