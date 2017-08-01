Man arrested after setting LGBT youth center on fire

Posted on 01 Aug 2017 at 10:11am

Darren William Beach Jr. (Courtesy Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department)

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he was identified from a video as the man pouring gasoline inside an LGBT youth center in Phoenix before the room caught fire.

Darren William Beach Jr. participated in programs at the center, but aged out when he turned 25.

The center is One.n.ten that serves youth 14-24.

A fire at the center on July 12 was ruled arson and Beach was identified from a video taken inside the building.

According to the Arizona Republic, The building was damaged, and one.n.ten lost equipment, supplies and electronics.

According to its website, the organization hopes Beach will get the help he needs and the services offered by the agency are being provided at a temporary location. Donations to the center can be made through its website.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Woman who claimed girlfirend set her on fire is arrested for lighting it herself
  2. Homelessness and LGBT youth
  3. LGBT youth In prison — violence behind bars
  4. Homeless man arrested for allegedly fire-bombing Fort Worth office of LGBT ally Wendy Davis
  5. Ali Forney Center Director Slams Bloomberg for ‘It Gets Better’ Video, Hypocrisy on LGBT and Homeless Youth