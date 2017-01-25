Mary Tyler Moore has died

2016 was a year of near-constant celebrity passings, from David Bowie to Debbie Reynolds. And now comes another big one. Mary Tyler Moore, who won Emmys playing the perfect 1960s housewife on The Dick Van Dyke Show and then the quintessential single woman in the 1970s on her own eponymous sitcom, has died. She was 80, the Hollywood Reporter has written. Moore had a long history with diabetes.

Moore received her sole Oscar nomination for a role that went counter to her TV image: That of the cold and distance mother to Timothy Hutton in the Oscar winning drama Ordinary People.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)