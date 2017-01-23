Mayor Mike Rawlings signs Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination

Mayor Mike Rawlings joined a coalition called Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination. His signature appears along with three other mayors from Texas: Austin Mayor Steve Adler, DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The website explains:

Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination is a bipartisan coalition of municipal leaders dedicated to securing inclusive nondiscrimination protections for all, including lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals, at all levels of government. We recognize the special role mayors play in protecting the rights and safety of residents and in advancing policies that move our communities and our country forward.

In 2012, Rawlings refused to sign the Marriage Equality Pledge, the only mayor of a top 10 city not to sign. He said at the time he didn’t sign pledges.

The current coalition isn’t a pledge and Dallas already has equality ordinances in place. The city’s right to maintain its own laws is under attack from the state in the current session of the legislature. So the issue is much more than discrimination. The issue is local control.

