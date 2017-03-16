The mayor is outraged, but Brian is dead

Mayor Mike Rawlings is outraged and has issued a statement about the 911 service outage:

It is outrageous that T-Mobile still has not resolved the ghost call issue that is putting Dallasites in danger by clogging our 911 system. I’m in full agreement with our city manager that our citizens deserve better. This issue not only puts paying T-Mobile customers at risk, but it jeopardizes the safety of people throughout our city. It’s encouraging that T-Mobile will finally be sending top engineers to Dallas tomorrow morning. I can only assume that they will work around the clock until they figure out how to fix this issue.

Here’s my experience of the 911 outage on March 6:

My husband, Brian Cross, was acting disoriented and was laying down. He was snoring, but that suddenly stopped. At 9 p.m. I called 911. After a few minutes, I was disconnected. When someone calls 911 and is disconnected, 911 operators are supposed to call back. They didn’t.

I called 911 again immediately. The entire time I was trying to do CPR. Finally a 911 operator answered at 9:20. By that time, no matter how much I breathed into his mouth and pounded his chest, Brian wasn’t breathing.

Once I got through to 911, the response time was fantastic. Dallas Fire and Rescue was in our house within three minutes.

But had they been there at 9:05 rather than 9:25, Brian might have been resuscitated.

