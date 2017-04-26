Mayor proclaims April 26 as LGBT Youth Homelessness Awareness Day

WHEREAS, up to 40 percent of youth experiencing homelessness identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT); and

WHEREAS, LGBT youth experience homelessness because of being forced to leave or running away from their homes due to their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression; and

WHEREAS, we must all agree that no youth should be homeless, no matter our individual differences in personal beliefs and ideologies; and

WHEREAS, there are youth in our communities who are experiencing homelessness due to their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression; and

WHEREAS, many cities in our nation are vowing to fight this injustice; and

WHEREAS, the LGBT rights movement has made great progress over the years though the fight for inclusion and equality is still alive today; and

WHEREAS, on this special occasion, we must bear in mind that while together we have overcome difficult obstacles, we must practice tolerance and continue to teach it our future generations; and

WHEREAS, those that have found authenticity living in their truth carry the responsibility to help others do the same.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, MICHAEL S. RAWLINGS, mayor of the City of Dallas, and on behalf of the Dallas City Council, do hereby proclaim Wednesday April 26, as

LGBT YOUTH HOMELESSNESS AWARENESS DAY

in Dallas, Texas.

