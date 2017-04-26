Mayor proclaims April 26 as LGBT Youth Homelessness Awareness Day

WHEREAS, up to 40 percent of youth experiencing homelessness identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT); and
WHEREAS, LGBT youth experience homelessness because of being forced to leave or running away from their homes due to their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression; and
WHEREAS, we must all agree that no youth should be homeless, no matter our individual differences in personal beliefs and ideologies; and
WHEREAS, there are youth in our communities who are experiencing homelessness due to their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression; and
WHEREAS, many cities in our nation are vowing to fight this injustice; and
WHEREAS, the LGBT rights movement has made great progress over the years though the fight for inclusion and equality is still alive today; and
WHEREAS, on this special occasion, we must bear in mind that while together we have overcome difficult obstacles, we must practice tolerance and continue to teach it our future generations; and
WHEREAS, those that have found authenticity living in their truth carry the responsibility to help others do the same.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, MICHAEL S. RAWLINGS, mayor of the City of Dallas, and on behalf of the Dallas City Council, do hereby proclaim Wednesday April 26, as
LGBT YOUTH HOMELESSNESS AWARENESS DAY
in Dallas, Texas.