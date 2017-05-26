Mayor to receive CoH Hero of Hope Award

Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ will award Mayor Mike Rawlings with its Hero of Hope Award at its 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 27 and honor him with an evening of recognition on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Hilton Dallas Park Cities.

The Hero of Hope Award originated in the early 1990’s as a way for CoH to single out and honor people who have courageously taken a stand for LGBT rights and for the rights of all people without regard to gender, race or sexual orientation.

Rawlings is known nationally for his leadership during the shootings of police officers in 2016. In Dallas, he is recognized for his effective leadership and advocacy for the LGBT community, as well as for his advocacy and leadership in initiatives to end homelessness, including youth homelessness. Religious bias is a significant factor in youth homelessness, with nearly 40 percent of homeless youth identifying as LGBT.

Mayor Rawlings has received honors including:

• 2007 Innovation Award from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness

• The Dallas Historical Society’s Award for Excellence in Humanities

• The Anti-Defamation League’s Humanitarian of the Year for 2010

• 2015 Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance Hope for Humanity Award

• 2017 American Architectural Foundation and United States Conference of Mayors Joseph P. Riley Jr. Award for Leadership in Urban Design

