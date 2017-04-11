McDonnell appointed to FW landmarks commission

Posted on 10 Apr 2017 at 10:06am

Commissioner Rafael McDonnell signing his oath of office paperwork (Photo courtesy Rafael McDonnell)

Fort Worth City Councilwoman Gyna Bivens appointed Resource Center’s Rafael McDonnell to the Fort Worth Landmarks Commission.

McDonnell said the commission looks at historic designations and certificates of appropriateness for building modifications, repair or add ons for historic buildings or houses in historic and conservation districts.

Former City Councilman Joel Burns sat on this commission before his election to office.

McDonnell may be the only person in the area who sits on official commissions and committees in two counties. Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa appointed McDonnell to the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee that advises on DISD priorities and issues.

McDonnell will be sworn in on the Landmarks Commission at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, April 10 and attend his first meeting as a voting member at 2 p.m.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

