Medrano named deputy mayor pro tem

Adam Medrano, who was sworn in for his third term in office yesterday (June 19), was named deputy mayor pro tem. He succeeds Erik Wilson who was not re-elected to the council. Medrano represents District 2, which includes part of Oak Lawn.

Dwaine Caraway, who returns to the council after sitting out a term because of term limits, was selected as mayor pro tem.

For progressives on the council, Medrano was a great choice. For establishment Dallas, he represented one of two bad choices for the position. Traditionally, if the mayor is white, an Hispanic and an African-American member of the city council are selected mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem. When Ron Kirk, who is black, was mayor, a white and a Hispanic council member were selected.

Medrano is one of two Hispanic members of the current Dallas City Council. The other is first-term Councilman Omar Narvaez, who staged an upset in the election against former Mayor Pro Tem Monica Alonzo. Naming a District 2 councilman to council leadership isn’t new. Medrano’s aunt, Pauline Medrano, who preceded Adam Medrano in the position, served as mayor pro tem, as did her predecessor John Loza and Chris Luna served as deputy mayor pro tem.

Caraway has held the position of mayor pro tem before. He served as acting mayor after Mayor Tom Leppert resigned to run for the U.S. Senate in 2011.

