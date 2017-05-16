Medrano, Youth First team up for ‘I Am Jazz’ reading

Youth First and Dallas City Councilman Adam Medrano are partnering to host an I Am Jazz book reading and panel discussion at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 in the lobby of Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

This event is in conjunction with the Human Rights Campaign and the National Education Association second annual National I Am Jazz School and Community Readings, in support of transgender youth. Medrano will read the book, followed by a panel discussion with representatives of the transgender community and youth service providers.

I Am Jazz is a children’s book written by transgender teen Jazz Jennings. She is one of the first transgender children to talk publicly about her identity. At the age of 7, Jennings spoke with Barbara Walters on 20/20. Following a year of unprecedented attacks on the rights and dignity of transgender young people – both at the state and federal levels – the day of readings is intended to foster safe and welcoming schools and communities for young people.

Youth First, a Resource Center program, serves middle and high school aged youth, 12-18 years old.

Councilman Medrano was recently elected to his third term in office.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)