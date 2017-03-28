Meet-up set for Uptown, Oak Lawn Democrats

Posted on 28 Mar 2017 at 1:59pm

The first Uptown, Oak Lawn and Turtle Creek Democratic meet-up is set for tomorrow night (Wednesday, March 29), from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Two Corks and a Bottle Winery, 2650 Laclede (in the Quadrangle).

The event is intended to give “like-minded friends and neighbors” a chance to meet and visit with each other, check their voter registration status — and register to vote if necessary — and learn about the municipal elections coming up in May — and more.

For information or to RSVP, Democratic Precinct 1021 Chair Tim Beauchamp, timbeachamp@yahoo.com; or Democratic Precinc 117 Chair Mark Quigley, markbquigley@gmail.com.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Democrats seeking District 1 Commmissioners Court seat to debate Saturday at Oak Lawn Library
  2. Who’s the cutest member of Dallas Stonewall Young Democrats’ new executive board?
  3. Uptown, meet Whole Foods
  4. LGBT Democrats meet to strategize for the future
  5. ‘Brand new’ Stonewall Young Democrats chapter to meet tonight at Woody’s — and ‘the cocktails will be flowing’