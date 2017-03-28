Meet-up set for Uptown, Oak Lawn Democrats

The first Uptown, Oak Lawn and Turtle Creek Democratic meet-up is set for tomorrow night (Wednesday, March 29), from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Two Corks and a Bottle Winery, 2650 Laclede (in the Quadrangle).

The event is intended to give “like-minded friends and neighbors” a chance to meet and visit with each other, check their voter registration status — and register to vote if necessary — and learn about the municipal elections coming up in May — and more.

For information or to RSVP, Democratic Precinct 1021 Chair Tim Beauchamp, timbeachamp@yahoo.com; or Democratic Precinc 117 Chair Mark Quigley, markbquigley@gmail.com.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)