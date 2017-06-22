Before you see Melissa Etheridge at the Majestic, read this

Posted on 22 Jun 2017 at 10:01am

Last month we ran an interview with music legend (and gay icon) Melissa Etheridge. Next week, the lesbian rocker will be performing live in Dallas at a concert at the Majestic. (You can get tickets here.) Before you see her in concert, though, you might wanna check out the interview, in which she talks about how she relaxes before a concert, dealing with the Trump presidency how she feels about gay activism. Read it here.

Arnold Wayne Jones | Follow Me (CriticalMassTX) On Twitter!

