Memorial dedicated 1 year after police ambush

A year ago today (July 7, 2016), five police officers were killed and five were injured in an ambush in downtown Dallas during a peaceful protest. Yesterday a memorial was unveiled in honor of the fallen officers.

The memorial is along the Trinity Strand Trail, the quietest bike and jogging path in the city. The trail begins at the northwest corner of Oak Lawn and Stemmons Freeway and meanders along Turtle Creek as it makes its way through the Design District to the Trinity River. The memorial is on Manufacturing Street behind the Anatole Hotel (but can’t be reached from the Anatole because it’s across Turtle Creek). Manufacturing Street is off Irving Boulevard between Sylvan Avenue and Mamma’s Daughter’s Diner.

Look for the flagpole to find the memorial and use this as an opportunity to try out Trinity Strand Trail. Here are some pictures of the memorial and information that’s posted at the trailhead on Turtle Creek Boulevard between Irving and Market Center boulevards.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)