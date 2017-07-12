‘Moonlight’ director will adapt James Baldwin novel for the screen

Barry Jenkins, who won an Academy Award for his screenplay to Moonlight, which he also directed to a best picture Oscar, has chosen his next two projects, including a feature film and a miniseries.

His feature, according to Variety, will be If Beale Street Could Talk, an adaptation of gay writer James Baldwin‘s 1974 novel. Jenkins reportedly wrote the screenplay around the same time he was working on Moonlight. It is expected to begin filming this autumn.

In addition, it was earlier announced that Jenkins will adapt Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Underground Railroad — which envisions the series of slave refuges which served as a pipeline to freedom as a literal railroad — as a miniseries for the Amazon streaming service.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)