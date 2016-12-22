N.C. legislature votes down HB2 repeal

Posted on 22 Dec 2016 at 10:32am
NC Atty Gen Roy Cooper

Incoming Gov. Roy Cooper

The North Carolina Legislature on Wednesday, Dec. 21, reneged on a deal with the city of Charlotte by voting down repeal of HB2, according to the Charlotte Observer. Incoming Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper negotiated the deal.

The legislature was called into special session to repeal the law that allowed discrimination against the LGBT community after a deal was struck with Charlotte to repeal its nondiscrimination ordinance that prompted the legislature to enact HB2 in the first place. After the city repealed its ordinance early Monday, Dec. 19, legislators balked and the hateful state law remains in place.

The law has cost the state millions of dollars in lost jobs, investments, sports and entertainment events and travel boycotts.

On Monday, Dec. 19, Charlotte’s city council repealed the city’s ordinance, but state legislators said their action did nothing at all. So on Wednesday, the city rescinded all action taken since the enactment of the ordinance. Then the Senate voted 16-32 against repeal of HB2. The House never voted.

So boycotts against North Carolina remain in place and so does HB2 and the discrimination it allows. Let’s hope that the Charlotte City Council quickly re-enacts the city’s ordinance.

 

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

