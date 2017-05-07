Narvaez in runoff

Omar Narvaez will face Monica Alonzo in a runoff in June. Five challengers tried to unseat the three-term councilwoman and current Mayor Pro Tem. With just one precinct not reporting, Alonzo got 39 percent of the vote. Narvaez got 27.5 percent, two and a half points against third place challenger Alex Dickey.

In District 14, Philip Kingston maintained his 55 percent against Matt Wood, who got 42 percent, avoiding a runoff.

In South Dallas, Tennell Atkins will face Erik Wilson in a runoff. Incumbent Tiffinni Young will face Kevin Felder in a runoff. Dwaine Caraway will return to the council after he beat one-term incumbent Carolyn King Arnold with 53 percent of the vote.

Adam Medrano and Scott Griggs easily won their elections. Mark Clayton faced only token opposition and won. Adam McGough, Sandy Greyson and Jennifer Staubach Gates ran unopposed. Lee Kleinman won his race with 63 percent of the vote against a strong challenge from Candy Evans. Casey Thomas was reelected with 78 percent of the vote. Rick Callahan won a third term with 55 percent of the vote.

In Grand Prairie, transgender candidate Johnny Boucher, who was endorsed by the Victory Fund wasn’t able to unseat the incumbent,

