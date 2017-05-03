‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812’ lead Tony nominations

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 received 12 Tony Award nominations. Among other nominees is Bette Midler who is starring in a revival of Hello Dolly.
Best musical:
Dear Evan Hansen
Come From Away
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Groundhog Day
Best play:
Lucas Hnath: A Doll’s House, Part 2
Lynn Nottage: Sweat
J.T. Rogers: Oslo
Paula Vogel: Indecent
This is the first time two women have been nominated in this category. Vogel and Nottage have both won Pulitzer Prizes for best play, but have never had one of their plays appear on Broadway before.
Best Leading Actress in a Musical:
Denée Benton: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole: War Paint
Patti LuPone: War Paint
Bette Midler: Hello, Dolly!
Eva Noblezada: Miss Saigon
Best Leading Actor in a Musical:
Christian Borle: Falsettos
Josh Groban: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Andy Karl: Groundhog Day
David Hyde Pierce: Hello, Dolly!
Ben Platt: Dear Evan Hansen