‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812’ lead Tony nominations

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 received 12 Tony Award nominations. Among other nominees is Bette Midler who is starring in a revival of Hello Dolly.

Full list of nominees here

Best musical:

Dear Evan Hansen

Come From Away

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Groundhog Day

Best play:

Lucas Hnath: A Doll’s House, Part 2

Lynn Nottage: Sweat

J.T. Rogers: Oslo

Paula Vogel: Indecent

This is the first time two women have been nominated in this category. Vogel and Nottage have both won Pulitzer Prizes for best play, but have never had one of their plays appear on Broadway before.

Best Leading Actress in a Musical:

Denée Benton: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole: War Paint

Patti LuPone: War Paint

Bette Midler: Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada: Miss Saigon

Best Leading Actor in a Musical:

Christian Borle: Falsettos

Josh Groban: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl: Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce: Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt: Dear Evan Hansen

