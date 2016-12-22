Getting out of Irving is always a good goal. The Cowboys did it. Now, the Boy Scouts of America announced it’s moving its National Scouting Museum to Philmont Scout Ranch in northern New Mexico. That leaves Irving with its mayor who won by keeping Sharia Law out of the city (clockboy incident, 6 rating on Municipal Equality Index), earthquakes and ExxonMobil.

Most of the exhibits at the Scouting Museum are scouting-related and moving it to a scouting camp will give more Boy Scouts access to it than in its current location in a business park in Irving.

But the real loss to the area is the Boy Scouts’ collection of Norman Rockwell paintings. The museum has the largest collection of Rockwell Boy Scout paintings — 48 of them — as well as 11 studies and drawings. The museum is moving in 2018, so there’s still a year to see them.

The museum is located at 1329 W. Walnut Hill Lane, Irving. Take the MacArthur exit off 114. Head south and make a right on Walnut Hill Lane. The museum is open daily and free.

