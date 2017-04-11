Nazca Kitchen to open second location in Uptown Friday

Nazca Kitchen, the South American-inspired restaurant that has occupied the same corner at Walnut Hill Lane and North Central Expressway since 2012, is finally expanding its scope … right into Uptown.

The second location will open Friday in the West Village, at the corner of Cityplace West and Noble Street. It will be serve an all-day menu, plus weekend brunch. Julia Lopez — who opened the defunct Mexican-Peruvian restaurant Alo nearly a decade ago and more recently the exec chef at La Duni — serves as consulting chef. Shawn Horne, who has opened everything from Five Sixty to Stampede 66, is director of operations.

The menu includes such items as ceviche tacos (pictured), baked empanadas and hand-crafted cocktails like the lime colada.

