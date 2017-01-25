NCLR on Trump’s anti-immigrant executive orders

Today, the President announced a number of executive orders that impose punitive restrictions on immigrants, including refugees and asylum-seekers seeking shelter from persecution and war. The announced orders include a blanket ban on entry for citizens of a number of countries, a call for the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, and measures to compel local and state governments to enforce immigration law. Statement by NCLR Executive Director Kate Kendell, Esq.: “Today’s executive orders on immigration confirm our worst fears that the Trump Administration will pursue inhumane, costly, and ineffective policies that will do nothing to make our nation more safe. Members of the LGBTQ community are in every community and are targets of violence and harassment throughout the world. The orders issued today will only make these individuals more likely to suffer and be tortured or murdered. These fear-based policies will not make any American more safe, nor will they improve the lives of any citizen. Rather, these proposals will cost millions of dollars in taxpayer funds and terrorize already vulnerable communities. We must all fight back, resist, and engage to stop these reckless measures. We are a better nation than one that exacts intentional harm on those seeking to improve their lives.”