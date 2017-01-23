Last night, Bill Maher’s concert was … missing

Friday was a crazy day in America, what with Scrooge McDuck ascending to the presidency with as much class an honesty as professional wrestling, so it was a salve that, the same night, comedian Bill Maher returned from hiatus for his essential talk show Real Time on HBO. Bill was in true form Friday, which only whetted Dallas audiences’ appetite for live performance, scheduled last night at Fair Park. The concert was sold out. At 7:20 p.m., though, the auditorium doors still hadn’t opened for the 7:30 show. Then at 7:21, this announcement:

“Due to mechanical problems on Bill Maher’s plane, tonight’s show in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park has been postponed. More details to come in the following days.”

A collective sigh as folks left the theater, a little disheartened. After all, we needed some straight-talking liberalism to gird us even more than the women’s marches.

As of this morning, there’s no word on rescheduling, but let’s hope it’s soon. We need you Bill!

