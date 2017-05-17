Nevada outlaws so-called conversion therapy

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed SB201 into law today (May 17), putting an end to the fraudulent, harmful and unscientific practice of so-called “conversion therapy” in the state for LGBTQ youth. National Center for Lesbian Rights has been standing up on behalf of survivors of conversion therapy for the past 20 years, and in 2014, launched its Born Perfect campaign — marking a commitment to a state-by-state advocacy campaign to end this practice in each state across the country.

Since New Jersey first outlawed conversion therapy in 2013, California, Oregon, Illinois, New York, Vermont, New Mexico and Connecticut have also banned the practice.

National Center for Lesbian Rights Youth Policy Counsel and Born Perfect Campaign Director Carolyn Reyes issued the following statement in response:

“Today, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval and elected officials have prioritized the safety, health, and well-being of LGBTQ Nevadans by putting an end to the discredited practice of so-called ‘conversion therapy.’ The American Psychological Association has linked conversion therapy to depression, substance abuse and even suicide—risks that are particularly acute for youth. Nevada knows that all of our children are born perfect.”

