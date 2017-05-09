NY woman is 10th trans woman murdered this year

Brenda Bostick, 59, died Thursday, May 4, after being found unconscious on a street in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. She is the 10th transgender person murdered this year — nine have been black trans women and the 10th was a Native American woman.

The New York Post reports that Bostick, believed to be homeless, was found, unconscious, about 10:30 p.m. April 25 on 7th Avenue at 29th Street, about a half hour after someone called 911 to report an assault in progress in the area. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital and died there on May 4.

According to GLAAD, other trans women murdered this year are:

• Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow, 28, murdered Jan. 1 in Sioux Fall, S.D.

• Mesha Caldwell, 41, murdered Jan. 4 in Canton, Miss.

• JoJo Striker, 23, murdered Feb. 8 in Toledo, Ohio.

• Kiki Collier, 24, murdered Feb. 21 in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago.

• Chyna Gibson, 31, murdered Feb,. 25 in New Orleans, La.

• Ciara McElveen, 21, murdered Feb. 27 in New Orleans, La.

• Jaquarrius Holland, 18, murdered Feb. 19, in Monroe, La. (Identified as transgender on Feb. 28.

• Alphonza Watson, 38, murdered March 22 in Baltimore, Md.

ª Chay Reed, 28, murdered April 21 in Miami, Fla.

