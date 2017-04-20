Oak Lawn Band on the search for new artistic director

The Oak Lawn Community Band is in search of a new leader.

Founded in 1980, the nonprofit organization has maintained a slate of approximately five concerts every year, playing symphonic, marching, chamber and “pep” events at festivals and concerts. It’s all-volunteer and members are from all walks of life, but the mission is to serve those who support the LGBTQA communities of North Texas.

Interested candidates can go to the band’s website, or send inquiries to tony.daniel@oaklawnband.org. Applications will be accepted until May 19, with auditions for the top candidates held in June.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

