Take Back Oak Lawn: Man who confessed to attack in Oak Lawn is in the gayborhood

Posted on 12 Apr 2017 at 7:59pm

Timothy Box

Take Back Oak Lawn, the community-based organization founded in the wake of a string of violent attacks on gay men in the Oak Lawn area dating back to early September 2015, has posted an alert on Facebook warning that a man who has admitted to participating in at least one of the attacks is believed to be in the gayborhood today.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Timothy Box, reportedly told several witnesses that he participated in at least one of the attacks, and just today told a victim of one of the attacks that he (Box) was one of the attackers.

“Given the nature of the confession and [Box’s] pattern of violent criminal history spanning decades, Take Back Oak Lawn considers this man VERY DANGEROUS … . The attack he admitted to was very violent in nature and caused serious personal injury,” according to the Take Back Oak Lawn Facebook page.

Box is a white man, about 5’8″. Take Back Oak Lawn urged anyone who sees him in the Oak Lawn area to “call and report him as a suspicious person.”

 

