This week, the Dallas City council voted 5-9 against holding a bond election in May. The money would have been used mostly for streets, sidewalks and lighting and improved safety. Councilmembers Adam Medrano and Philip Kingston, who each represent parts of Oak Lawn, and Scott Griggs who represents North Oak Cliff, voted in favor of the bond election.

Take Back Oak Lawn issued the following statement:

