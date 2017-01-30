Obama breaks his silence

Well that was fast.

Former President George W. Bush held his tongue for eight years throughout the Obama administration. Former President Barack Obama planned to do the same. His silence lasted eight days.

In response to the immigration executive order, Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis released the following statement:

“With regard to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

