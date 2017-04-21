OBIT: Kevin Graham

While obituaries are not normally included in our InstanTEA blog, we are including this here by request, because services are Sunday, April 23, before the next print edition of Dallas Voice hits the street:

Kevin Graham, 53, of Pharr and Dallas, passed away peacefully April 20, 2017.

Kevin lived an active life of service and philanthropy. After retiring from software consulting, he built a successful real estate development business and served on many boards of directors for community centers, museums, even a bird sanctuary, while volunteering with numerous non-profits and the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District.

Kevin was a friend to everyone, a fitness enthusiast, a world-traveler, and an avid lover of architecture, art, design, historical preservation, and automobiles. A proud Texas A&M graduate he mentored many; his interest in technology and robotics became a passion he shared with many through youth programs in the Rio Grande Valley. He is loved and will be missed by thousands.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Sunday, April 23, at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home, from 1-3 p.m.m with shared remembrances beginning at 2 p.m.

