Obituaries • 05-19-17 • Roger Patrick Meacham, Shaun M. Bartlett

Roger Patrick Meacham, born on Oct. 13, 1937 in White Rock, S.D., passed away May 3 in Dallas, with his partner and friends at his side.

Roger was raised in Challis, Idaho, the son of the late George M. and Velma Hill Cadopyed.

He attended Idaho State University and majored in stage and drama, then served his country in the U.S. Army. He then joined Braniff Airlines and was employed with them for several years. Roger also worked for many years as a regional director with the Office of Public Affairs of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

He received an Outstanding National Service Award from the EPA for his superior news coverage of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Roger is survived by a sister, Connie Wilferth of Rupert, Idaho, and by his loving companion of 17 years, Dennis Crawford of Dallas. Dennis and Roger’s love for one another was unsurpassed.

Roger Meacham was a man of the very highest integrity. He was an example for all the people who knew and associated with him, both personally and professionally. He was an avid reader, an extremely intelligent individual and always wanted to laugh. His love and support for the performing arts was without match. This wonderful example of a man will be forever missed but never forgotten by his partner Dennis Crawford, his loving friends and the Dallas community.

Shaun M. Bartlett, 35, passed away Monday, May 8, in Dallas.

Born in Brunswick, Maine on June 20, 1981, Shaun was the son of David and MaryAnn (Budden) Bartlett of Monmouth, Maine. He attended Monmouth schools and graduated from Monmouth Academy in 1999. He attended Hardwick and Elmira Colleges.

Shaun spent much of his adult life was spent in Dallas, a city that he loved. He was extremely talented, and he participated in many musical, theatrical and athletic activities. As a very young child he demonstrated creativity. He would build intricate three dimensional objects out of paper and cardboard that were incredibly realistic. Shaun played the piano and clarinet. He was an accomplished watercolorist. Those who received paintings from Shawn cherish them. He had a unique way of seeing and commenting on the world around him. He was very funny and had a keen wit.

He was blessed with many friends who have shared their love and memories of their time with him. Hearing from so many of these friends has helped ease the pain of losing him for his loved ones.

Shaun preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gerald E. Bartlett and Robert A. Budden, and his aunt, Debra Bartlett Kennett.

He is survived by his parents, David and MaryAnn Bartlett of Monmouth; his sister, who he adored, Heather Ann Bartlett Adams of Scarborough, and her husband Scott; his paternal grandmother, Mary L. Bartlett of Monmouth; his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ann Budden of Topsham; his niece, Ann Bilodeau, U.S.Navy; his nephew, Markus Bilodeau of Monmouth; and several aunts and cousins. He is dearly missed by all.

A celebration of Shaun’s life will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, in the upstairs lounge at JR.’s Bar & Grill.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 19, 2017.

