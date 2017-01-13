Obituary • 01-13-17

Charles Aaron Grimes-Winchester, aka Angela Aaron-Winchester, former monarch of the Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington known throughout North Texas for his charity work with a variety of organizations, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Rev. Carol West will officiate at a memorial service and celebration of life set for 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave. in Fort Worth. The celebration will then continue at The Queen Mothers Review Show, starting at 7 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., also in Fort Worth.

Court members attending the memorial service are asked to wear their state attire if possible.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition January 13, 2017

Comments (powered by FaceBook)