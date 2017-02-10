Obituary • 02-10-17

Scott Grigsby died Jan. 17, 2017, after a courageous and arduous 30-year battle with AIDS.

He is survived by his parents, Roianna and Dick Grigsby; brother, Michael Grigsby, and wife, Esther; sister, Monica Kientz, and husband, Michael; and five nieces and nephews.

He was receded in death by his grandparents, June and Roy Chandler, and M. C. Grigsby.

A memorial service will be held this spring.

“His journey is over! All sorrow is gone. Every shackle undone. He is completely free.” — Dhammapada

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February, 10 2017.

